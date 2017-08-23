Teens arrested for motor vehicle theft, two cars recovered

Two teenagers were charged with the theft of a motor vehicle after police recovered two stolen cars during the early morning hours of Aug. 22. An officer patrolling Post Road at about 3:40 a.m. saw three cars turn onto Salt Box Lane, a small dead end street. When he turned to follow the group of cars, one of them made a sudden U-turn and drove back onto Post Road.

The officer stopped the car and found that its registration was expired. The driver and a passenger offered several fake identities to police and were eventually detained at headquarters. Suspecting that the two might be juveniles, a youth detective was contacted to speak with them.

Officers canvassed the area for the other two involved vehicles and found one abandoned on Saltbox Lane. Police determined that the second car had been stolen from Stamford, but the third car was not located.

The two juvenile offenders were found to be 16-year-old Bridgeport residents and admitted to stealing their car from Stamford as well. They were issued summonses for interfering with an officer and larceny in the third degree. They are scheduled to appear in Bridgeport’s Juvenile Court on Sept. 1.

Police are investigating possible connections with recently reported motor vehicle burglaries in town, and will continue increased patrols in the targeted areas. Darien residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and keep their keys with them at all times.