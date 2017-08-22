Darien Nature Center offers native plant landscaping series

The Darien Nature Center will hold a new gardening series this fall and winter. Master gardener, Eve Mauger, and native plant and composting enthusiast, Deepika Saksena, will explore everything from pruning, planting, the benefits of native species, and what to do with those pesky weeds.

“Adding native plants to your garden can have remarkable results — adding beautiful color and texture, simplifying care, and attracting birds, butterflies and pollinating bees,” Mauger said.

“We also want to share tips on gardening basics and composting that every level of gardener can benefit from. Mostly, we will have fun in the garden and learn from each other as we share knowledge and experience,” she said.

All classes will run Thursdays from 11 to 12:30 and topics will include:

Propagation — Sept. 14

Lazy guide to composting and compost tea — Sept. 28

Put your garden to bed — Oct. 26

Wake up your garden — Feb. 22

Pruning — March 22

Weeds, weeds, weeds — April 26

Classes will take place at the Darien Nature Center and in local gardens. Individual sessions are $35 and the full six-part series is $175. Sign up for one, or all six, and learn everything you need to achieve a beautiful garden, and have fun doing it!

Information and registration is available online at dariennaturecenter.org. For further information contact Leah Salomoni at the Darien Nature Center at 203-655-7459.