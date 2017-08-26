Darien Y offers workshop for women returning to work

The Darien YMCA is hosting “Graceful Transitions”, a workshop for women who are considering a return to work after having children. The workshop will be held on Sept. 14, from 10 to 2:30 at the Darien Y. The cost to attend the workshop is $65, which includes a chance to win a free massage ($100 value) via raffle.

This 4 ½ hour workshop will help women begin to navigate an important transition back to work with grace, openness and a perspective of growth. The workshop will not deliver “tips and tricks”. Rather, it will focus on identifying values, purpose, vision and creating a narrative for change. Participants will emerge inspired, nourished, connected and confident.

The workshop will be hosted by experienced moms/business women/coaches Kim Bealle and Victoria Gonin. Former co-workers at Young & Rubicam advertising agency, the two reconnected in 2017 at leadership program lead by the Coaches Training Institute. Both women had long careers in business (Bealle at Y&R, Saatchi & Saatchi, Kraft Foods; Gonin at IBM and Resources Global Professionals); each had raised three children; and both trained as coaches with CTI. Currently, Gonin is Deputy Director of Alumni Relations at Dartmouth College and Bealle, a longtime Darien resident, is a career coach.

To attend the Graceful Transitions workshop, RSVP to [email protected]. For questions, please call the Darien YMCA front desk at 203-655-8228.