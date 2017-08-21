Darien Times

Onbargi onboard for gold with Maritime

August 21, 2017

Salim Onbargi heads out onto the water for a summer of competition.

ROWING

Darien High School senior Salim Onbargi and fellow Maritime Rowing Club heavyweights, William Legenzowski, Nate Phelps and Will Grotto captured the gold medal in the Men’s U19 Quad event at the 2017 USRowing Club National Championships held at Harsha Lake in Bethel, Ohio in July.

From there, next came success at the prestigious Royal Canadian Henley Regatta held Aug. 8-13 in St. Catherines, Ontario, where again the Men’s U19 Quad medaled taking second place.

The winning crew.

The fastest American boat in the event, the team beat out over forty quads vying for the title. Legenzowski also won the Men’s U19 Single event beating out a field of over 65 rowers from programs across North America and from as far afield as Argentina and Zimbabwe.

Maritime Rowing Club has built a strong franchise in the Men’s U19 Quad event,  winning the gold medal in each of the last three years at the US Rowing National Championships, held this year June 9-11 in Saratoga, Florida.

Onbargi, together with fellow DHS junior, Tim Cone came in third in the Final B, 9th in the nation.

Other MRC Darien students showing well at the Saratoga championship include seniors Reese Gregory, Tighe Akern, Alex Williams and Andrew Orner who was fifth in the men’s lightweight 4 B Final (11th nationally) and Alex Abbruzzese who placed second in the Men’s Single B Final, eighth nationally.

