Twins Judy & Joy: Strawberry shortcake: yum!

When in Rome, whether you want una torte alle fragale, mousse di fragola or simply una fragala, it’s all the same to your taste buds — delicious strawberry shortcakes!

Buon appetito!

Please Join us every Wednesday @ 12 noon LIVE on the HoopLaHa Only Good News Facebook page! Visit https://www.facebook.com/hooplaha!

Here’s our recipe for Strawberry Shortcake!

Strawberry Shortcake

For the base: sponge cake, pound cake or biscuits

Caramelized strawberries

1 lb strawberries, stems removed

1/4-1/2 cup vanilla sugar*

1/2 t lemon zest

1/2 t orange zest

½ teaspoon cinnamon, optional

fresh mint leaves

almonds, chopped, optional

Sambuca whipped Cream

1 cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons Sambuca

*Vanilla Sugar, Joy’s favorite — 2 cups white sugar and 1 vanilla bean split. Put all in an airtight container and let the vanilla perfume the sugar for several days before using.

Place the berries on a parchment lined baking sheet and turn the oven to broil. Sprinkle berries with the vanilla sugar and the zests. Broil 7-8 minutes until slightly softened and charred. Remove and cool.

If using heavy cream (can use Cool Whip), beat cream until soft peaks form and add Sambuca to taste.

Assemble shortcakes:

If using a decorative holder, as we have for individual servings, using a biscuit cutter or a small glass, cut a circle to fit the bottom of the serving piece. Place a few berries, then top with Sambuca cream and repeat until glass is filled. Garnish with fresh mint and chopped almonds … Yum!