Darien Chamber to hold 13th annual wine tasting and auction in October

The Darien Chamber of Commerce will hold its 13th annual wine tasting and auction benefit on Thursday, Oct 19, at BMW of Darien, 140 Ledge Road, Darien, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The evening will feature a large selection of fine wines sponsored by WinePort-Darien. Tastings of culinary delights from Atria of Darien, Darien Cheese and Fine Foods, Fjord Fish Market, Four Forks, Palmer’s Darien, SoNo Baking Company, The Goose American Bistro, and Whole Foods Market. A Charity Auction will feature many special items with Tom Geary, Owner of Geary Gallery, as the auctioneer.

The WinePort of Darien will have tastings of over 50 different wines. People can purchase various wines they enjoy that night at an advantageous price, plus a portion of the sale is donated to the non-profits.

The three of the many premium silent auction items will include: A fabulous Napa Valley Getaway, Jet Blue Tickets for two, Seth Meyers how Tickets. The auction will also feature items from Darien’s favorite spas, shops, local businesses and restaurants.

The Darien Chamber Fundraiser will benefit the Depot Youth Center, Darien Arts Center and Darien Chamber charitable foundation for Darien’s holiday lights and college scholarships.

The Depot Teen Center is a nonprofit organization providing youth with a drug- and alcohol-free environment. The monies raised will go towards the new roof that is needed. The Darien Arts Center promotes artistic expression of all sorts and the monies raised will go towards supporting its programs. The Darien Chamber Charitable Foundation supports two to three community-based college scholarships and the Holiday Lighting on the Post Rd in Darien.

Sponsorships are available for every budget level. Please call contact Susan Cator at [email protected] for more information.

Darien Rowayton Bank is the Elite Sponsor and First County Bank is a select sponsor of the Darien Chamber of Commerce and support the chamber in all its events throughout the year.

“This Wine & Food Tasting Event is the perfect example of bringing our local business and retail community, restaurateurs, Darien Non-Profit organizations and area residents together to raise money to benefit our community,” said Susan Cator-President, Executive Director of the Darien Chamber of Commerce.

Advance tickets can be purchased online at the Darien Chamber $65. Advance tickets are available until Tuesday, Oct. 17 at darienctchamber.com. After that date,, tickets may be purchased at the Chamber office between 9 and 1 p.m. Price at the door is $80. Parking is offered at Whole Foods.

Committee members Toni Sabia, The Dock Shop/ DCC Board, Kaye Leong-Darien Rowayton Bank/DCC Board, Susan Helms-DAC Chair, Gina Vivenzio-DEPOT Chair, Cheryl Williams-Halstead Properties/Event Co-Chair for DCC Board, Al Tibbetts-TBKLaw/Event Co-Chair for DCC Board, Holly Drake-DAC Chair, and Susan Cator-DCC Exec. Dir. Missing from the photo: Melissa Cutler-DEPOT, Laurie Griffith-DB&T/DCC Board, Tom Geary-Auctioneer, & Tim Smith-WinePort of Darien.