Lines outside the Darien Library as solar eclipse event approaches

The Darien Library is holding an event on Monday, Aug. 21 from 1 to 4. The phases of the eclipse include a start at 1:24 p.m., max coverage at 2:45 p.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

To celebrate, the library is offering eclipse glasses on a first-come, first-served basis for 30 people starting at 1 p.m. The glasses will be given out one per family. There will also be 20 glasses to borrow to run out and then return the glasses back to the Welcome Desk. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own solar eclipse glasses.

The library will also offer a livestream of the eclipse in the Community Room starting at 2:15 p.m. Bring a friend and relax in the a/c as you watch the eclipse happen on the big screen. NASA will be showing the total eclipse, not the partial to be seen from Connecticut.

