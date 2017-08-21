Obituary: Spencer Lloyd Plehaty, longtime Darien RTM member, World War II veteran

Spencer Lloyd Plehaty,LtCdr USNR (Ret), age 92, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2017 in Boulder, Colorado, with his nearest family by his side. Spencer was born October 23, 1924, in White Plains, NY, to Carl (Sr.) and Svea (Grape) Plehaty. Spencer was never married, and was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Svea, and his older brother, Carl W. Plehaty, Jr. He is survived by his nephew Carl W. Plehaty, III, of Erie, CO, sister-in-law Phyllis Plehaty of Boulder, CO, and cousins Barbara (Grape) Seymour of Dallas, TX, Jerry Grape, of Beacon, NY, and Karin Skola of Lehigh Acres, FL.

Spencer graduated from Wesleyan University, Middletown, CT in 1948 with a B.A. in Math and Physics, and New York University, New York, in 1953 with an M.E.E. in Electronics.

He served his country during World War II as an Ensign in UDT-4, training in underwater demolition, reconnaissance, and mine disposal at Ft. Pierce, FL. After the war was over, he transferred to USNR, attaining the rank of Lt. Commander before retiring in 1970. He frequently attended reunions of the UDT SEAL Association as late as 1998.

His working career consisted of three years as an applied physicist with US Naval Ordnance Lab and many years as Senior Systems Engineer with Norden, Div. United Aircraft Corp.

Spencer resided in Darien, CT, for most of his adult life, and served faithfully on the Darien Representative Town Meeting for many years. As often as the weather would allow, he made the trek out to Colorado to be with family for Christmas, and indulged in traditional Swedish dinners. His fondest wish in later years was to move to Erie to be with his closest family members. Sadly, ”Uncle Penn” left us all too soon shortly after arriving at his new home in Boulder, Colorado.

Cremation has been handled by Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, Longmont, CO, and inurnment is in the family plot at Lakeview Cemetery, New Canaan, CT.