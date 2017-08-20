Darien community invited to the Darien Y’s second annual mind*spirit*body festival

The Darien YMCA invites the community to meditate, enjoy massages, shop local businesses, and bend with the Y’s community of yogis for a cause at the second annual Mind*Body*Spirit Festival. The festival will be held from 8 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Darien YMCA.

A variety of the Y’s yoga and meditation instructors, stand-up paddleboarding coaches, rock wall guides, and trainers, will be providing special workshops throughout the day. The workshops have been designed to transform the mind, body, and spirit of participants. The day will feature Master Yoga classes, massages, stand up paddleboarding classes, an exclusive shirt designed by luckyoga, outdoor meditation, breath awareness Family Yoga, rock wall climbing, and more. Local businesses will set up their shops right in the front lobby of the YMCA.

Festival vendors include: luckyoga (simple & elegant apparel), Jea Jea Sport (women’s activewear), India Hicks (island inspired apparel), LuLaRoe (Fashionable and comfortable apparel), The Funky Hippie (Hand-crafted art and jewelry), Meena Creations (Hand-crafted jewelry), Beauty Counter (skin care), Arbonne (skin care), and Essential Adornment (natural bracelets).

Ten percent of proceeds from the vendors and admissions fees will directly support the Darien YMCA’s cancer rehabilitation program, revive. The revive program is a free, three-month progressive health and fitness program designed to transition cancer patients from treatment to returning to day-to-day living with a renewed stamina.

The Darien Y invites the community to come to Mind*Body*Spirit Festival on Sept. 16 at the Darien Y “for a day to let go of stresses, meet new friends, laugh, breathe deeply, and spread support for a great cause.” For more information about the festival, and to purchase advanced tickets at a discounted rate, please visit darien-ymca.org.