Darien Schools hire new assistant principal for Darien High School

After a comprehensive search and interview process that included parents, teachers, and administrators, the Darien Board of Education appointed Adam Schoenbart as assistant principal at Darien High School at a special Board of Education meeting on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

Schoenbart currently serves as an instructional technology coach in Ossining, New York, a position that he has held since 2015. Prior to that role, Schoenbart taught English at Ossining High School. In 2016, Schoenbart was named by the National School Board Association, as “20 to Watch” education technology leaders. Ossining Superintendent of Schools described Schoenbart as “a n incredibly bright educator who worked collaboratively with staff to help move technology forward in our district. He is an innovator in his classroom and models using technology in a way that benefits both his students and colleagues.”

Assistant Principal Fiorillo shared that Schoenbart is a “highly motivated,” “ethical,” “hard working” educator whose leadership qualities enabled the school forward in our technology initiative.

After being appointed, Schoenbart stated, “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Darien team and am looking forward to getting to know Darien High School and the community. I’m thankful for the opportunity and am eager to serve our students and school.”

Schoenbart is replacing assistant principal Michael Sullivan.