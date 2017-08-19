The Depot, Darien Police kick off the eighth year of Cops and Kids Adventures

The Darien Police Department, in cooperation with the Darien Depot Youth Center, is proud to announce the beginning of the eighth year of the highly successful “Cops and Kids Adventures” program. This program began seven years ago when members of the police department and the Depot decided to apply for a grant through the State of Connecticut Office of Policy and Management.

The grant was for the establishment of a program that united police officers and juveniles in a positive way to build relationships. Darien was awarded the grant, and the program was wildly successful in its first year. Darien applied for, and was awarded, the grant the following two years as well based on the program’s success. Unfortunately, the limitations on the grant award allowed recipients to only receive the money for three years. Due to the success of the program, and the Police Department’s commitment to fostering positive relationships with Darien youth, the Department adopted the program as part of its annual budget to ensure its continuance. The program has continued to be successful every year, with application volumes usually resulting in a “waiting list.”

The program runs from September to May, meeting once a month. The group of officers and kids will participate in fun adventures together, as well as come up with a community-service project that they will execute. Examples of past years projects include a supply drive for the Darien Human Services Department and providing free smoke and carbon-monoxide detectors for residents in need.

The program is free to participants and will be limited to the first 20 applicants. Applicants must be Darien residents who are entering the 6th-8th grade. Applications can be found on the Darien Depot Youth Center’s website.