Darien’s Kimber Marchesi named Miss Amazing Connecticut

Darien’s Kimber Marchesi was recently named Miss Amazing Connecticut in her age group and went on to compete in the fifth National Miss Amazing Gala, Aug. 5 to 7 in Chicago.

Kimber is the daughter of Maggie and Bob Marchesi of Darien

While Kimber was not selected a top winner in Chicago, she loved every minute of the experience.

Miss Amazing is a nonprofit on a mission to celebrate girls and young ladies of all shapes and walks of life.

Kimber was accompanied to Chicago by her parents and spent five busy days competing in the pageant, held in the Grand Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency O’Hare, in Chicago. She competed in a talent show, showing off her talents with dance. She also did a formal wear segment and introduced herself on a national stage. She was so busy, she barely had time to do any sightseeing, she said. But she loved every minute.

“It was fun,” Kimber said, working out in Chapel Haven’s Fitness Center this week with a big smile as she thought about her experience. “I liked meeting new people and making new friends.”

Kimber is a graduate of Chapel Haven’s REACH program and lives now as a community member in the Chapel Haven community, where she pursues her passion for dance and pageantry.

Her mother, Maggie, said being in Chicago with her daughter was “emotional, endearing and humbling” and she had to bring a box of tissues into every presentation. She said the young ladies who competed ranged in ages and abilities, from individuals with no speech, who communicated using adaptive technology, to others in wheelchairs or with guide dogs.

Kimber is a pageant pro, and has competed for eight years with Couto Pageantry based out of Shelton, a mainstream pageant system, and has always enjoyed her time with Couto Pageants over the years, according to her mother.

“Being a young woman with learning disabilities, and a very mild condition of Asperger Syndrome, one of the judges at the Couto event suggested Kimber take a look at Miss Amazing,” Maggie Marchesi said.

“She did just that, by joining up in the March, 2017 event, to see if the experience would be worth her while,” Maggie said.

“We will continue to support and hopefully be involved in Miss Amazing for many years to come,” she said.

The Miss Amazing Pageant is a program that gives girls and young women with disabilities the opportunity to build self-confidence in a supportive environment. Throughout the pageant, contestants interact with many people. They are paired up one-to-one with a buddy who does various activities with them and supports them and helps them build confidence throughout the day.

Participants get their hair and makeup done. They also go through an interview with judges. During the main event, they present themselves on-stage to the audience, in any attire that makes them feel beautiful.

All participants become princesses and are given a crown.

In order to compete at the national level, Kimber first was selected by Miss Amazing Connecticut in her age group and won her division during a competition in Windsor Locks, CT.

Miss Amazing is a nationwide nonprofit founded by a 13-yr old young lady named Jordan Somer who is now 23 years old, and celebrating her 10th anniversary of Miss Amazing. Maggie said the organization is amazing – countless volunteers who give time to help with make-up, hair design, publicity, camera work, etc. The pageant also includes state directors from 32 states.

The Connecticut State Pageant began in 2015 with a handful of participants and has grown every year since.

For more information about Miss Amazing, click here: https://missamazing.org/