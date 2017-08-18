Two Norwalk men charged in connection to attempted burglary

On August 17 at approximately 2:15 p.m. the Darien Police were notified of an attempted burglary at a residence on McCrea Lane.

The homeowner reported that she had been home alone, and heard the doorbell ring several times and noise coming from the first floor. Looking out the window, the homeowner observed a white van parked in her driveway, and didn’t recognize it. She looked into the backyard from a window and observed a man looking into the rear windows of the house. After a short time, the male returned to his van. Prior to the van departing, the resident was able to get a picture of it.

Once the van was gone, the homeowner went to the first floor of the home where she observed damage to a window in the area where the male had been standing. The window had been closed, but was now open. At this time, the homeowner called 911.

Based on the picture taken by the resident, responding officers were able to broadcast the description and license plate to surrounding towns. While still on scene, the Darien Police was notified that Norwalk had located the suspect vehicle, and had the two suspects in custody. They were identified as Marlo Aguirre, 29, and Siuni Bonilla, 35, both Norwalk residents.

A search of the vehicle revealed a large kitchen knife with an approximately 8” blade. Other items were located in the van that were determined to be proceeds of a burglary that had taken place in New Canaan on August 16, 2017. Both suspects transferred into the custody of Darien police and held on $15,000 bond with a court date of August 28 in Stamford.