YWCA Toddler Time adds new themed classes for fall

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk’s toddler time is expanding to include two themed toddler clubs. A one-hour themed class will be added two mornings a week from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. These new enrichment programs will follow the regular Toddler Time classes on those days, so parents can choose to leave their children for a slightly longer morning of fun, or opt to sign up for only the one-hour drop-off club.

Mondays, two-year old’s will enjoy the toddler book club. Each week the children will explore a different book, act them out, enjoy activities related to the book and hopefully start a lifelong love of reading!

Wednesdays, young artists can enroll in the toddler art club. The children will make themed projects and have the opportunity to work with various age-appropriate mediums.

These new enrichment programs are being offered in addition to the traditional two-hour, drop-off Toddler Time program. Limited space is still available for up to three days per week. All classes run September through May, following the holidays and closings of the Darien public schools calendar.

Serving the Darien community for over 20 years, Toddler Time provides a warm, nurturing 2-hour drop-off experience in a relaxed atmosphere. To be eligible, children must turn 2 between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2017. Toddler Time uses a play-based model to help children develop social skills, imagination, and greater self-reliance. Classes have up to eight children and are led by two enthusiastic and caring teachers at the YWCA Darien/Norwalk office at 49 Old Kings Highway North, Darien.

For more information, or to register any of the Toddler Time offerings please visit us online at www.ywcadn.org or the YWCA at 203-655-2535.