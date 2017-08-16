All photos by Bryan Haeffele

St. Luke’s Parish held a service of unity and community on Monday, Aug. 14 outdoors on the front lawn, in effort to thwart the “hatred, bigotry and violence filling the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia.” The special guest speaker was the Rev. Dr. George Kovoor. “We want to lift up the spirit of oneness that we have as children of God. In the poetry of St. Francis, we resolve: “Where there is hatred, let us sow love,” the letter from the parish said.

The Reverend Dr. George Kovoor. George was born and raised in India and studied at the University of Delhi before being ordained as a minister in the Church of India where he served for a decade. After leaving India, he spent 30 years in the United Kingdom, working as a pastor and Principal of Trinity College. He became a chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II. George serves now as the Rector of St. Paul’s in Darien, and we are delighted that he will be with us to speak about a message he has carried for over 40 years: the oneness of all races and peoples under God.