Slideshow: Sowing love — St. Luke’s Parish holds service of unity Monday

By Darien Times on August 16, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News, Religion · 0 Comments

"St. Lukes" Michael Toy on the far left, singing "We Shall Overcome"

Dr. George Kovoor

Invocation with Daniel Lennox

St. Luke's Rev. David Anderson welcomes the crowd

StLukes-2

Abigail Lennox singing "We Shall Overcome" along with attendees to the service

All photos by Bryan Haeffele

St. Luke’s Parish held a service of unity and community on Monday, Aug. 14 outdoors on the front lawn, in effort to thwart the “hatred, bigotry and violence filling the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia.” The special guest speaker was  the Rev. Dr. George Kovoor. “We want to lift up the spirit of oneness that we have as children of God. In the poetry of St. Francis, we resolve: “Where there is hatred, let us sow love,” the letter from the parish said. 

The Reverend Dr. George Kovoor. George was born and raised in India and studied at the University of Delhi before being ordained as a minister in the Church of India where he served for a decade. After leaving India, he spent 30 years in the United Kingdom, working as a pastor and Principal of Trinity College. He became a chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II. George serves now as the Rector of St. Paul’s in Darien, and we are delighted that he will be with us to speak about a message he has carried for over 40 years: the oneness of all races and peoples under God.

The letter also pointed out that Monday, Aug. 14 happened to be the day the Episcopal Church commemorates Jonathan Myrick Daniels, the young seminarian who answered the call of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in August 1965 to come to Selma, Alabama to secure for all citizens the right to vote. Daniels took a shotgun blast while shielding 17-year old Ruby Sales. In 1991 the Episcopal Church declared Jonathan Daniels a martyr.

St. Luke’s Parish is at 1864 Post RoadDarien. More info: 203-655-1456 and saintlukesdarien.org

