Darien Summer Nights favorite Harry Bergen returns with new band

By Darien Times on August 16, 2017

Darien Summer Nights continues on Aug. 18 with a returning favorite, Harry Bergen. This summer, Harry is the new frontman for Mods and Rockers, a band devoted to the classic rock music of the 1960’s. Best known for their spirited renditions of Beatles classics, a fun night of great music is on tap. Pick up dinner and bring friends for a night of 60’s rock that all ages will enjoy. Summer may be winding down, but the concerts are in full swing.

Darien Summer Nights is a weekly summer concert series located at Grove Street Plaza in Darien, Connecticut. Music begins at 6 p.m. and continues until 8:30 pm. These concerts are sponsored by Baywater Properties, Grove Street Plaza and The Darien Chamber of Commerce.

