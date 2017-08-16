Rhode Island man throws brick through window at Trader Joe’s in Darien

Police arrested a Rhode Island man for throwing a brick through one of the front windows of Trader Joe’s on Aug. 8. Police were contacted just before 1:30 p.m. and responded to the scene of the broken window. The brick had broken a small hole through the glass and was still inside the store, no further damage was reported.

Surveillance video from the Chase Bank next door showed an individual walking towards the front of the grocery store with a brick in hand. Police located him in the area nearby and identified the man as Charles Taylor, 36, of Warwick, Rhode Island. While speaking to police, Taylor did not admit to breaking the glass but offered to pay for the broken window. He told the officers he needed medical attention and was transported to Norwalk Hospital by Post 53.

Police charged Taylor with criminal mischief and he was released on a promise to appear in court on Aug. 18.