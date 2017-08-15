Blumenthal, animal advocates support gray wolves and endangered species

At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) will join Zoo Director Gregg Dancho and animal advocates in speaking out against proposed regulations and legislation imperiling protections for endangered species.

The Beardsley Zoo is home to Mexican gray wolves, a rare subspecies of the endangered gray wolf. Efforts currently advancing in Congress would remove the gray wolf from the Endangered Species list, threatening conservation efforts and undermining critical work to protect the beauty and bio-diversity of our environment.

Missing from the landscape for more than 30 years, returning the Mexican gray wolf to the wild was a significant milestone for the lobo and wildlife conservation efforts. More than a million wolves were killed in the U.S. between 1850 and 1900. In 1907, a call was made for the extinction of the entire species. Throughout the wolf’s history, they have been hunted and reviled due to fear and misunderstanding.

The Zoo is home to two Mexican gray wolves, and two Red wolves, all extremely rare and on the Endangered Species list.

