Darien Police arrest suspect in June bank robbery

After working on an investigation with other Connecticut and Rhode Island police departments, Darien Police have arrested a Bronx man as the suspect in a June bank robbery at Darien’s Chase Bank, located at 454 Post Road.

Alpha U. Jalloh, 23, of the Bronx, New York, was identified as the suspect in the robberies in Waterbury, Westport and Pawtucket, R.I., well as in Darien’s June 12 robbery, Darien Police said. He was taken into custody by the FBI in New York City on a warrant granted to Waterbury Police. Darien detectives went to New York City and interviewed Jalloh about the two Darien robberies.

During the June 12 robbery, the Chase Bank located at 454 Post Road Darien Police said the suspect was a black male who passed a note indicating he had a weapon.

This is a first robbery chronologically: Darien had a second bank robbery on July 11 of the Chase Bank at 165 Noroton Ave. Given the details and suspect images, the Darien Police Department believed it to be related to the first robbery in Darien and possibly incidents in other jurisdictions.

Based on the above collaborative investigation with the other departments, Darien Police were granted an arrest warrant for Jalloh in regards to the Bank Robbery that occurred on June 12 in Darien.

On Monday, Aug. 14, Jalloh was taken into custody by members of the Darien Patrol and Detective divisions from the New York City courts, and subsequently extradited back to Darien. He was charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, and third-degree burglary a firearm or inferring possession of one.

Jalloh was unable to make the court-set bond of $200,000 and was taken to Stamford Court on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The investigation into the second robbery is ongoing, Darien Police said.