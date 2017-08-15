Movie at the beach, paddle tennis among upcoming Darien Parks & Rec offerings

The Darien Parks and Recreation Department offers a variety of programs for the residents of Darien. Registration for programs takes place online at www.darienct.gov/parkrec, at the Parks and Recreation office located in Town Hall, or through the mail. For more information, please call the office at 203-656-7325.

Movie at the beach

The Darien Parks and Recreation Department and the Darien Youth Commission will be co-sponsoring a movie night at Weed Beach on Friday, Sept. 1. Moana will start at approximately 7:30 p.m. and beach permits are not required for entry to the movie. Uncle’s By The Shore will be open selling popcorn, soda, and other refreshments. This performance is free.

Fall and winter brochure

The Darien Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce online registration for fall and winter programs. Registration for all fall and winter programs will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 30 online at www.darienct.gov/parkrec. Registration will also be accepted starting August 30th in-person in Room 110 of the Darien Town Hall or through the mail. Parks & Rec currently accepts payment by credit card (Visa/MasterCard), check, or cash.

The fall and winter brochure will be mailed out to all Darien residents approximately Aug. 25. This brochure will include popular programs such as Tiny Tots Soccer, tennis lessons and many other fun-filled activities. Program offerings are currently available for viewing on our online registration website.

Paddle tennis

There will be a lottery draw for paddle tennis block time (advanced court booking) for the upcoming 2017/18 season. The paddle courts, located at Weed Beach, will be open from Oct. 9 through March 24.

Any group interested in requesting block time can download the application at www.darienct.gov/parkrec or contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 203-656-7325 to obtain the necessary forms to apply. Deadline for submitting forms is Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. The lottery draw will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Requests for block time must include first, second and third choices. After the lottery draw, additional requests are subject to availability.