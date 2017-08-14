Connecticut Boat Club mints medals at Club Nationals, CanAmMex, Junior Worlds

ROWING

Elite Connecticut Boat Club (CBC) athletes won gold, silver and bronze medals this summer in an exciting end to the 2016-2017 crew season for this all girl Connecticut based team.

The girls excelled at the USRowing 2017 Club Nationals in Bethel, Ohio from July 12-16, CanAmMex in Victoria, BC, Canada July 7-8 and at the Junior World Championships in Trakai, Lithuania Aug. 2-6.

Results

Club Nationals Medals

GOLD MEDAL: Heidi Jacobson of Greenwich and Jenna Macrae of New Canaan U19 8

GOLD MEDAL: Jenna Macrae Intermediate 8

GOLD MEDAL: Jacobson U178.

SILVER MEDAL: Catherine Garrett of Darien won silver in both the U19 8+ and the Intermediate 8+

BRONZE MEDAL: Jacobson U17 4-

CanAmMex

GOLD MEDAL: Garrett n 8+.

SILVER MEDAL: Garrett in 2-

Junior World Championships

BRONZE MEDAL: Third time medalist, Kaitlyn Kynast of Ridgefield in the 4-. This race had the largest number of entries in history of the Junior Worlds. Kynast, having finished her final season with CBC, is now a rising freshman at Stanford University where she will continue her rowing career.

SILVER MEDAL: Julia Abbruzzese of Darien and Ridgefield was in the U19 National Team spare 2- that finished 2nd to Germany in the race of team spares.

The CBC annual fall tune-up/tryout camp is Aug. 28-31, 3:45pm-6:15 in Norwalk. This camp is open to all female athletes including non-rowers.

About CBC (Connecticut Boat Club)

Connecticut Boat Club is a high performance girl’s youth (middle school and high school) rowing club and Women’s Masters program based on the Norwalk River in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Founded in the spring of 2010 by U.S. National Team Junior/CBC head coach Liz Trond, the team includes girls from throughout southwestern Connecticut and Westchester County New York.

CBC has proven to be a dominant force in scholastic rowing, most notably bringing home medals at Club Nationals, CanAmMex and Junior Worlds.

The team dominates their competition at races including the Head of the Charles, the San Diego Crew Classic, the Saratoga Invitational, the Head of the Schuylkill, and the Head of the Housatonic to name a few.

For more information please visit the website and Facebook page.