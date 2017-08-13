Public invited to Darien’s Sept. 11th ceremony

The Monuments & Ceremonies Commission of the Town of Darien, invites the public to participate in the town’s annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony with Commissioner, Phil Kraft serving as Master of Ceremonies.

Following tradition, the Darien Monuments and Ceremonies Commission will observe 9/11 on Monday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the 9/11 memorial located behind Middlesex Middle School, 204 Hollow Tree Ridge Road, Darien. Josh Doying, a Darien High School graduate brought the town’s 9/11 monument to fruition.

A wreath and red roses will be placed and a moment of silence will be observed at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane struck the Tower on September 11, 2001.

Members of the Monuments and Ceremonies Commission include: Vice Chairman, David Polett; Treasurer, Terrence Gaffney; Secretary, Karen K. Polett, and members, Phil Kraft, Roland Holub, Ken Reiss, Sueann Schorr, Charles Scribner, Rebecca Siciliano, George Walsh, and ex-officio, Marian Castell. This group is responsible for Town of Darien sponsored ceremonies and is also charged with helping to preserve and maintain Darien monuments. Recently, this Commission formed a sub-committee with Sharon Kells as Chairman and Tracy Root as Vice Chairman charged with restoring and improving Darien Cemeteries.

Along with the public, first responders, town selectmen and local officials have been invited to attend.