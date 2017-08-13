Stamford man charged with threatening, harassment

A Stamford man was charged with harassment after threatening to shoot a Darien woman during a phone call. Police said the victim reported the incident at about 8:15 p.m. on Aug.6.

She had received a call from Habacuc Rene, who also uses the name James. The victim told police that Rene had threatened to shoot her and another witness at her home overheard the conversation. When first contacted by police Rene declined to cooperate with the investigation, but he later went to Darien police department to deny speaking to the woman on the phone or making any threats.

Due to the witness overhearing the threats and there being evidence of the phone call, Rene was placed under arrest. He was released on $25,000 surety bond with an August 7 court date.