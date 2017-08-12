Darien YMCA opens fall program registration

Registration for the Darien YMCA’s fall programs is currently underway for both members and non-members. The fall session is 12 weeks long and runs from Aug. 28 to Nov. 19. A brochure of the programs for this session is available on the Darien YMCA website, darien-ymca.org.

The Darien Y offers a variety of programs for youth and adults during the fall session. The program offerings for children include swim classes for infants (parent & child classes), preschool, and elementary age children. Gymnastics classes are offered for infants (mommy & me) through middle school age. A variety of sports is offered for children this fall including Futsal (indoor soccer) for children pre-k and baseball for 9 to 12 year olds.

Other programs offered this fall for children include a Teen Fitness series of yoga, zumba and conditioning classes for 12 to 18 year olds, sports conditioning and athletic training for teams of 6 to 20 student athletes, as well as classes on the Y’s rock climbing wall. Special needs classes offered include a number of swimming, sports, fitness and enrichment classes for all ages, as well as the aquatic exercise water therapy program. Adult classes offered that require registration include Pilates Reformer, Kettlebells, and adult swim classes. There is no charge for members attending the other fitness classes which are considered drop-in.

A fall program that’s in its second year is the Darien Y’s gymnastics team for elementary and middle school boys. Boys will learn USAG compulsory routines, and be coached by Yury Vasilyev, who served on the staff at the prestigious Pervomayskay Olympic Training Reserve in Moscow. At the last YMCA Gymnastics National Championship, Mr. Vasilyev helped coach several boys that finished in the top 5 in their levels. It was an outstanding achievement, and something they’ll hope to continue in their upcoming competitions.

For more information about our programs, please visit the Darien YMCA website, www.darien-ymca.org, or contact the Darien YMCA at 203-655-8228.