Darien resident falls victim to wire fraud scam

A 65-year-old Darien resident fell victim to wire fraud after being contacted regarding a timeshare property. According to police the victim was contacted in April by a man calling himself Andrew Castro, representing International Real Estate Sales, a Chicago-based company.

Castro allegedly offered to purchase the victim’s timeshare property in Cancun, Mexico at a higher price than the original purchase. The victim exchanged emails with Castro and was referred to another man, Brian Montez, with West United LLC. After corresponding with Montez the victim agreed to wire $4,244 as a part of an escrow agreement.

It was later determined that the entire transaction was a scam, and the incident is now under investigation by the Darien Detective Division. Police advise residents to be careful when engaging in unsolicited business offers with unverified businesses or individuals.