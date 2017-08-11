Letter: When it comes to respect — enlist the Boy Scouts, too

To the Editor:

I appreciated Robert Weaver’s SOS to Darien teachers, and encourage the Darien Boy Scouts to follow suit.

It was truly disturbing to see the mindless cheering of over 40,000 boys to President Trump’s inappropriate and partisan remarks at the National Boy Scouts Jamboree.

Inciting a captive audience of underage children to publicly deride the former President does nothing to make our country great. Appealing to the basest human instincts is not a viable path forward for the United States. If we are to “Save our Society” from this madness, we need support from all quarters.

As one of the nation’s largest youth organizations, the Boy Scouts, too, must elevate their “character-building” experiences to help young boys develop leadership skills in team-work, conflict resolution and civil discourse.

Sarah G. Hartigan