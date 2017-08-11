Darien Times

Letter: When it comes to respect — enlist the Boy Scouts, too

By Susan G. Hartigan on August 11, 2017 in Lead News, Letters, News, Opinion · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

I appreciated Robert Weaver’s SOS to Darien teachers, and encourage the Darien Boy Scouts to follow suit.

It was truly disturbing to see the mindless cheering of over 40,000 boys to President Trump’s inappropriate and partisan remarks at the National Boy Scouts Jamboree.

Inciting a captive audience of underage children to publicly deride the former President does nothing to make our country great. Appealing to the basest human instincts is not a viable path forward for the United States. If we are to “Save our Society” from this madness, we need support from all quarters.

As one of the nation’s largest youth organizations, the Boy Scouts, too, must elevate their “character-building” experiences to help young boys develop leadership skills in team-work, conflict resolution and civil discourse.

Sarah G. Hartigan

Darien

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Editorial: When it comes to the vulnerable and hot vehicles, be vigilant
About author
Darien Times

Susan G. Hartigan


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress