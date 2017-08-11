Darien Summer Nights welcomes the Adam Ezra Group for the sixth year Friday night

This Friday, Aug. 11, Darien Summer Nights welcomes the Adam Ezra Group for the sixth year. During that time, Ezra has become a series favorite with a local fan base to welcome them back. Ezra performs original music and is accompanied with his incredible violinist. The latest album, Hurricane Wind, is on the heels of their 2016 “Song of the Year” by the New England Music Awards.

Along with their 2013 “Band of the Year”award, AEG has become well known throughout the region. Their soulful music reminds many of a young Bruce Springsteen or Dave Matthews as his charm and storytelling are just as enjoyable as his music. Having just performed with star Andy Grammer in July, Ezra and the group are ready to rock DSN. Though selling records and tickets is important to AEG, they are committed to changing the world with their songs and their actions along the way. Ezra has lived out of a van, farmed in Canada, volunteered for the relief effort in Kosovo, and practiced environmental geography in South Africa. He and his group strive to be leaders in their communities as well as musicians. Through their non- profit organization, RallySound, Ezra and the crew inspire those around them to act out against social injustices. Adam has played at Grove Street Plaza for five years accompanied by his talented violinist,

Baywater Properties, Grove Street Plaza and The Darien Chamber of Commerce encourage residents to come out this summer to Darien Summer Nights.