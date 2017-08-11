Darien’s Good Wife’s River DAR chapter plans events

Darien’s Good Wife’s River Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will begin the 2017-2018 season with a 2 p.m. cocktail reception on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 17, when Regent, Katherine Love will present the NSDAR Community Service Award to Darien resident Sharon Kells. Sharon is Chairman of the newly formed Darien Cemetery Restoration Committee and has worked tirelessly to improve cemeteries in Darien. This meeting will be held at the Weed Beach Paddle Hut. Invitations have been sent and include husbands, significant others, and new and prospective members.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, Good Wife’s River Chapter will unfurl the Chapter flag and participate in the “Massing of the Colors” at 2 p.m. when Connecticut hereditary societies meet at God’s Acre in New Canaan at the Methodist Church.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, a genealogy workshop will be presented by Ida Ransom, CTDAR Lineage Research Chairman. The NSDAR application process will be explored. The public is invited to this event scheduled for the Darien Library’s conference room from 2 to 4 p.m..

Good Wife’s River Chapter participates in Wreaths Across America by soliciting wreath sponsorships for the wreath laying ceremony scheduled for noon on Saturday, Dec. 16, at Darien’s Spring Grove Veterans cemetery. On the following day, Sunday, Dec. 17, Darien’s DAR Chapter will hold its annual Christmas party at the Darien Historical Society at 2 p.m. Good Citizen Chairman Kim Kiner will present the Good Citizen Award to a Darien senior. At that time, Veterans’ chairman, Carol Wilder-Tamme will collect comfort items for veterans at the veterans’ hospital in West Haven.

American History Month will be celebrated at a reception on Monday, Feb. 5, in the Parlor of the Noroton Presbyterian Church when essay contest Chairman, Sandi MacPherson will introduce the DAR fifth grade essay contest winners. They will read their work to DAR members, parents, teachers, school administrators and guests.

CTDAR Regent, Alice Ridgway will be the keynote speaker when Darien’s Good Wife’s River DAR Chapter holds their annual meeting and luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 4, at the Country Club of Darien.

The Connecticut State DAR operates the Jonathan Trumbull House (1740) and the Wadsworth Stable in Lebanon and the Oliver Ellsworth Homestead (1780) in Windsor. This year, the Annual Fall CTDAR State Conference is scheduled for Sept. 14-16.

Good Wife’s River Chapter donates to the National Society DAR Genealogical Library, the NSDAR Museum and the Seimes Technology Center which are open to the public in Washington, D.C. Schools Chairman, Blake Polett collects “Boxtops for Education” to help support NSDAR Schools in Appalachia as well as schools for Native Americans and underprivileged children. The National Society offers many scholarships and donated funding for the restoration of one of the rooms at Ellis Island.

DAR membership is open to any woman over the age of 18 who can document her direct lineage to an ancestor whose last act was to give civil, patriotic or military service to the cause of American Independence during the Revolutionary War. For information and applications, call the Registrar at 203-656-0857.