Darien Times

Unlocked vehicles burglarized, iPad stolen in Darien

By Darien Times on August 11, 2017

Two unlocked cars were burglarized during the evening of Aug. 3 resulting in the theft of an Apple iPad valued at $500. According to police the resident of a Rainbow Circle home reported two cars burglarized outside of their home. The iPad had been left in the front console of one of the vehicles and was taken.

A resident of Leroy Avenue also reported that her car had been entered while she was away for about two weeks. She found the glove box of her car open on Aug. 4 and the contents had been thrown onto the floor. There was no further signs of damage and nothing was reported missing from the car. Surveillance footage of the area showed a suspect entering the vehicle at about 1:20 a.m. on July 28 and the investigation is still ongoing.

