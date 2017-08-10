Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Aug. 10

A new author, a fly fishing festival, a new Long Island Soundkeeper and new fishing regulations in Connecticut are all in the tackle box for a busy Yankee Fisherman on the HAN Network Thursday, Aug. 10, at 1 p.m.

Mark Usyk will join us by phone to talk about his new book, Reflections of a Fly Rod, and share some of his stories.

Watch the show below:

Mark will be among those set up at the 10th annual Fly Fishing Festival at the American Museum of Fly Fishing in Manchester, Vt., Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum’s signature event of the summer will include fly tying and casting demonstrations, food vendors and lessons, casting vintage rods and tying a saltwater fly.

Then we’ll meet the new Long Island Soundkeeper, Bill Lucey of Wilton, who was introduced by the Connecticut Fund for the Environment/Save the Sound. That same day, which would have been the birthday of late Soundkeeper Founder Terry Backer, the new Soundkeeper vessel was christened in Backer’s honor.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection held a hearing Wednesday night, Aug. 9, about proposed new fishing regulations. We were in Hartford, and will have an update.

Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, airs Thursdays at 1 p.m. on the HAN Network. Previous episodes can be watched on demand or listened to as a podcast.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.