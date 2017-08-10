Darien Times

Darien Chamber, local merchants announce tax-free week returns Aug. 20

By Susan Shultz on August 10, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Darien Local Retailers, Local Officials, and Chamber Board Members congregated to promote “Local Shopping” during Tax Free Week in Connecticut.

The Darien Chamber of Commerce and local merchants are excited to announce that August 20 to 26 is CT Tax Free Shopping Week! This is a terrific time to make your list and shop locally to buy the back-to-school clothing items and fall wardrobe additions Darien residents will need for the upcoming fall season. Any clothing item under $100 will be sales tax exempt if purchased locally.

Darien has many retail shops that can fulfill the wardrobe needs of our residents! School, work, athletics, leisure, rainy or cold weather clothing can all be found here.

 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post This Weekend: Musicals, art show openings, outdoor concerts, festivals & more
About author
Susan Shultz

Susan Shultz


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress