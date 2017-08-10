Darien Chamber, local merchants announce tax-free week returns Aug. 20

The Darien Chamber of Commerce and local merchants are excited to announce that August 20 to 26 is CT Tax Free Shopping Week! This is a terrific time to make your list and shop locally to buy the back-to-school clothing items and fall wardrobe additions Darien residents will need for the upcoming fall season. Any clothing item under $100 will be sales tax exempt if purchased locally.

Darien has many retail shops that can fulfill the wardrobe needs of our residents! School, work, athletics, leisure, rainy or cold weather clothing can all be found here.