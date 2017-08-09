Darien Arts Center to host open house to present variety of offerings

To inform the community of its latest offerings, the Darien Arts Center is hosting an open house on Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. The annual open house gives newcomers, friends of current students and those unfamiliar with the DAC, the opportunity to visit its facilities that include a black box theatre, a large Visual Arts Studio and one of the best dance spaces in Fairfield County. All ages are invited to participate in free mini-classes in dance, visual arts and kids’ theatre, find out about programs, meet DAC board members and faculty, and enjoy music performed by DAC music students and teachers. Information will be provided that includes participation and volunteer opportunities for those interested in their community theatre group, DAC Stage, and their popular fundraiser, Darien’s Got Talent, returning in 2018.

Complimentary mini-classes at the open house include preschool hip-hop dance, martial arts, theatre games, and a printmaking project for all ages. Teachers will be available to meet and greet visitors throughout the afternoon. Information tables will be set up in the lobby for those interested in dance, visual arts, music, martial arts and theatre, and other programs including Danceabilities and Artabilities for those with disabilities.

The Darien Arts Center’s 2017-18 calendar year features relevant and fun visual and performing arts programs. Due to popular demand, DAC Stage will kick off its new season with the return of Beatles Night on Sept. 30, a fun-filled family-friendly event featuring a live band performing the fab four’s popular favorites. Scenes from the Nutcracker for younger audiences returns in December and the seventh annual martial arts tournament and the Pic Darien Smartphone Photo Contest take place in March of 2018. Darien’s Got Talent, the popular talent competition and fundraiser returns in June 2018.

Over 600 students benefit from the DAC dance program, one of the largest in Connecticut. It includes ballet, hip-hop, modern/jazz, tap, and pointe for all ages. Martial Arts, including Karate and Kung Fu, is also offered for all ages and abilities. Private music instruction includes piano, violin, flute, guitar, cello, voice and percussion. Offerings in the Visual Arts Department span digital photography, cartooning, drawing, painting and several workshops for adults and children. Visual Arts outreach programs, evening adult painting parties, a creative writing workshop and craft and dance birthday parties are also available.

Registration is now open for all fall classes beginning in September. To find out more about the open house or to register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Darien Town Hall.