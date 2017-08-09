Darien Times

Smash and grab burglary reported at Darien YMCA

By Darien Times on August 9, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Officers responded to a reported smash and grab car burglary at the Darien YMCA on Aug. 4. A 64-year-old Darien man contacted police at about 4:30 p.m. to report that the rear passenger window of his car had been shattered and several items had been taken from inside.

Reported missing was a brown leather briefcase containing a wallet, credit cards and identification. An iPad Air was reported missing from the car as well but was later discovered on the northbound exit ramp of I-95 Exit 13. The device suffered heavy damage and was apparently thrown out of a car.

Surveillance footage from the YMCA parking lot showed two suspects men exit a dark colored Honda Odyssey with a Florida license plate at about 4:07 p.m. No other cars at the scene were damaged or tampered with. The investigation into the burglary is still ongoing.

 

