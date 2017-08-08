Darien Library offers fairy tale opera for children

A reformed witch named Esmeralda brings her cooking show to Darien Library in a fully-staged opera called “Fairy Tale Kitchen.” In this opera, various characters from the fairy tale world visit the Library, seeking help from the witch, who has supposedly sworn off magic. However, Esmeralda has some tricks up her sleeve! The event, which will be in the community room on Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 4 to 4:45, is best for grade K and up.

Lollipop Opera was founded in 2010 by Deanna Swanson. A former singer with Connecticut Opera’s Opera Express, Deanna developed Lollipop Opera, a touring arts outreach program dedicated to introducing young students to the creative world of opera. Lollipop Opera has performed at theatrical venues throughout the region, including Seven Angels Theatre, Playhouse on Park, and Mystic Stage, as well as in the CT public school systems, and with Hartford Performs. Children from preschool and up are absolutely enthralled with the interactive tone of the shows. All productions include a pre-show opera talk, and a post-show talk-back.

Children, teen, and adult programs are funded by contributions to the Annual Campaign for the Darien Library. Please contact the Children’s Library at 203-669-5235, or visit the Library’s website at darienlibrary.org to view all the children’s programs.

