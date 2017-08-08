Obituary: Rose M. Warren, longtime resident, volunteered at Darien Senior Center

Rose M. Warren, 94, of Darien, CT, died at Stamford Hospital on Saturday, August 5, 2017 surrounded by family. A resident of Darien since 1947, Rose was born on February 20, 1923 in Stamford, CT. In 1943 she married the love of her life, Joseph J. Warren, Jr. Together they raised 6 children.

Rose was predeceased by her husband Joseph J. Warren, Jr., her mother Anna Ferullo Lombardo, her father Dominick Lombardo, her brother Nicholas Lombardo, and one grandchild Keith Richard Deverill. She is survived by her children, Maryanne Rigo (George), Joseph R. Warren, Sr. (Pat Binder), Ellen Deverill (Rick †), Nicholas Warren (Wanda Knott), Susan Anderson (Brad), and Richard Warren (Eileen Raffaele), 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Rose is also survived by her sister Mary Plant, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Rose worked as a secretary in a law office; a receptionist and laboratory assistant in several Doctor’s offices; and as a Medical Transcriptionist for Stamford Hospital. She also spent incalculable hours working as a volunteer at St. John R.C. Church and the Darien Senior Center. She taught numerous people how to do a seemingly endless variety of crafts including painting and stained-glass work. Her ability to create beauty from things most people would never give a second thought to was legendary and ensured that anyone who spent time with Rose would always come away with a treasure and a wealth of stories to tell. It never occurred to Rose that someone was either too young or too old to enjoy a creative experience, so anyone that came into her home or her class would come away excited and ready to create more.

Amidst all her other passions nothing could keep her away from UCONN Women’s Basketball. When her team was playing everything else was put on hold and all sorts of snacks would appear. She and her friends would watch and cheer with a passion that led the uninitiated to truly believe the team could hear them through the television.

The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Thursday, August 10, 2017 from 4:00 to 7:00. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John R.C. Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John R. C. Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820 or the Noroton Volunteer Fire Department, 1873 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820.