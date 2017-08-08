Darien Times

More than $3,000 in wine reported missing from Darien home

By Kevin Webb on August 8, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A Darien resident reported more than two dozen bottles of wine missing from their home after returning from vacation on July 27. The victim, a 63-year-old man, told police that between 24 and 36 bottles of wine had been taken from his cellar, with a combined value of about $3,000.

He told police that other bottles in the cellar had been moved in an apparent attempt to hide the missing bottles. The home is currently listed for sale and has had a number of visitors during recent weeks who may have had access to the cellar. There were no signs of forced entry into the home or the wine cellar itself. The victim is currently completing an inventory of the missing wine bottles and the investigation is still ongoing.

