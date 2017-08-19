Darien Times

Feed My Starving Children event returns to Darien this fall — sign up starts this week

By Darien Times on August 19, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News, Religion · 0 Comments

 

Darien’s ninth annual Feed My Starving Children event will return in the fall. The event is hosted by the churches of Darien. Sign up for the event will start earlier this year, beginning Aug. 22.

The Darien FMSC MobilePac Event offers local volunteers a chance to provide hope and life to starving children.  Each day, approximately 6,200 children die from starvation all around the world.  Over 1,000 volunteers will be packing meals, with a goal to pack over 200,000 meals throughout the weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and  Sunday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. at Middlesex Middle School, 204 Hollow Tree Ridge Road.

Sign up available online starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at FMSC.org (event code 1709-253MI)

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Darien’s Kimber Marchesi named Miss Amazing Connecticut Next Post The Depot, Darien Police kick off the eighth year of Cops and Kids Adventures
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress