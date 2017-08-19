Feed My Starving Children event returns to Darien this fall — sign up starts this week

Darien’s ninth annual Feed My Starving Children event will return in the fall. The event is hosted by the churches of Darien. Sign up for the event will start earlier this year, beginning Aug. 22.

The Darien FMSC MobilePac Event offers local volunteers a chance to provide hope and life to starving children. Each day, approximately 6,200 children die from starvation all around the world. Over 1,000 volunteers will be packing meals, with a goal to pack over 200,000 meals throughout the weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. at Middlesex Middle School, 204 Hollow Tree Ridge Road.

Sign up available online starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at FMSC.org (event code 1709-253MI)