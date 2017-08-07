State Senator Bob Duff releases statement on deportation order of Norwalk resident

The following is a press release from the office of State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff

Norwalk, CT – Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) today released the following statement in support of Jung “Sarah” Courville a member of the Norwalk community ordered deported by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement despite annual meetings with the agency and no criminal record:

“Sarah Courville is a good person, long-time Norwalk resident and pillar of the community who embodies the American dream. We should be encouraging people like Mrs. Courville not punishing them. What strategic, economic, public safety or national security purpose does it serve to rip her away from her husband and children and break up her family? Our country needs a rational national immigration policy. Deporting Mrs. Courville does not make any sense. Today, I am calling on the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement to allow Mrs. Courville to remain in the country in order to care for her children. Until then, I am counting on the local faith community to do the right thing and provide sanctuary for Mrs. Courville.”

A support vigil is schedule for tonight at 6 p.m. Monday at Norwalk’s St. Jerome Catholic Church, where Mrs. Courville and her family are parishioners.