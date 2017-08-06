State of Connecticut announces renter’s rebate program for seniors

Darien senior citizens and/or disabled people who are renters may be eligible for a rent rebate from the State of Connecticut for the year 2016. The program, which is now in progress, will continue through Sept. 31, 2017 at the Darien Human Services Dept.

Eligibility requirements: One-year residency in Connecticut, age 65 as of December 31, 2016 or receives Social Security Disability. Income guidelines are: Married couple must not exceed $42,900 and unmarried not exceed $35,200

All income, including Social Security (Social Security Form SSA-1099), must be reported and documented. This includes, but not limited to: Pensions, interest on bank accounts, dividends and wages. If a 2016 Federal Income Tax Return was filed, a copy is required.

Proof of rent and utility payments is required for every month you were renting. Receipts or canceled checks are acceptable. For more information and to make an appointment call Human Services at 203-656-7328