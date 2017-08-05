Darien Times

Darien Library to hold ‘Read to Me’ finale party Friday

By Darien Times on August 5, 2017

 

Celebrate a summer of reading with Darien Library’s Read to Me club finale party!   Participants in the Read to Me Club, as well as their families, are invited to the finale concert featuring Grammy-nominated duo The Pop Ups. The winner of the Read to Me Club raffle will be announced at this special concert!

The event will be in the Community Room from 11 to 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

Children, teen, and adult programs are funded by contributions to the Annual Campaign for the Darien Library.  Please contact the Children’s Library at 203-669-5235, or visit the Library’s website at darienlibrary.org  to view all the children’s programs.

A collaboration between Brooklyn musicians Jason Rabinowitz and Jacob Stein, The Pop Ups have been setting the standard for children’s music since 2010. A celebration of making, building, and learning, their album ‘Appetite for Construction’ received a 2014 GRAMMY nomination for Best Children’s Album, alongside a National Parenting Publications Award, Parents’ Choice Award and praise from NPR’s All Things Considered, The Huffington Post, and USA Today among others. The boys have toured with Yo Gabba Gabba Live and continue to perform their rock and roll puppet musical live show to sold out audiences across the U.S. 2015 saw the launch of The Pop Ups video series, their newest album ‘Great Pretenders Club’.

 

