Stamford man arrested for violating protective order

A Stamford man was arrested for violating a protective order after being stopped near Woodland Park after hours. An officer on patrol at about 9 p.m. on July 26 noticed a suspicious vehicle near the park’s entrance after it had been chained and closed for the night.

The officer met with the driver and a female passenger to ask why they were at the park after hours and conducted a routine check of their information. The driver was identified as Henoc Zaragoza-Alvarez, 26, of Stamford and it was determined that he had an active protective order forbidding him from contact with the woman in the car.

He was subsequently placed under arrest for violating the protective order and transported to police headquarters. As the owner of the car, the woman was permitted to drive away from the scene. Zaragoza-Alvarez was held on a $10,000 bond for the protective order violation as well as the $500 bond for a failure to appear warrant related to an incident with the Connecticut State Police. He was unable to post bond and was transported to court the following day.