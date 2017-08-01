Brameier Express: Chargers founder in new lax venture in Fairfield County

LACROSSE

Jeff Brameier is leaving the Chargers youth lacrosse organization he started. But the Blue Wave coach isn’t going anywhere.

“I have decided to step away from the Chargers organization that I founded and directed for over 11 years, and the National 175 event company to pursue other options,” Brameier stated in a recent press release. “I have been in great conversations with LI Express group and I am going to join forces with them to help them launch their brand in Fairfield County.”

The new group will run from youth to high school graduation years 2019-2027.

“The goal will be to make it the best club in Fairfield County and have multiple teams in most grad years,” Brameier said, with the target being to have 14 teams, including a national team in the 2023 grad year.

“I intend to be heavily involved in the coaching and instructional side, which is really my strength” Brameier said. “And I look forward to not having to be involved directly with all the admin minutia.”

There are planned to be fields in Fairfield and Westport for tryouts and fall play, plus Sono Field House for indoor weeknight clinics and practices.

Summer will have the same fields plus Darien High School as another practice and clinic site.

“The group is in the NLF which gives it a great group of clubs to be affiliated with and hopefully excite a client base to the great potential and reason to join the program,” added Brameier. “We still plan to have AA and A teams in most grad years.”

Brameier’s book of lacrosse turns another page. Or, is this another volume?

“I am looking forward to this new chapter,” he said. “And hope that with my involvement with the LI Express North club, that the Darien players and surrounding top talent will find this a great option for their development and recruiting platforms.”