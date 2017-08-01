Golf cart ends up in water hazard at Darien’s Wee Burn Country Club

Employees at Wee Burn Country Club contacted police after a golf cart ended up in a water hazard on July 26. Staff at the club told police that a group of four had used a golf cart the prior day and left it near the course’s 13th hole for a short time while playing. When they returned the cart was missing, and they reported the incident to the club’s head-pro.

According to police it is not unusual for unattended golf carts to be taken by other members, so there an immediate search was not conducted when the cart went missing. However by the end of the day, the cart had not been returned.

The next morning employees found that the cart had fallen into a water hazard near the 13th hole. Employees told police the cart was totalled with an approximate value of $6,000. Police visited nearby homes for more information but no suspects have been identified as of yet.