Obituary: Catherine “Cathy” Oberle — Long-time Tokeneke kindergarten teacher, Rowayton resident

Catherine “Cathy” Oberle, 72, of Rowayton, died at her longtime home on Friday, July 28, after a long illness.

A resident of Rowayton since 1967, Ms. Oberle was born on Nov. 4, 1944 in Babylon, Long Island. She attended The Academy of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School and graduated from Western Connecticut State University.

Ms. Oberle was a kindergarten teacher at Tokeneke School in Darien for 34 years. She taught more than 1,000 students and had multiple generations of her pupils. Known as the “Teddy Bear Teacher” for her collection of teddy bears, Ms. Oberle was beloved for her sweet nature and positive outlook.

She was active in St. John’s Church, the Darien Senior Center and other community groups.

She is survived by her first cousins, Lawrence Kuhn of Long Island, Reverend Richard Kuhn and Maryann Carl.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, July 31, at St. John R.C. Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien. Burial will be private

Memorial donations may be made to St. John R. C. Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820 or the Rowayton Community Center, 33 Highland Avenue, Rowayton, CT 06853.