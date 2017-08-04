Gunsmoke to perform Friday as part of Darien’s Summer Nights concert series

This Friday, the town of Darien welcomes a homegrown band, set to hit the Grove Street Plaza at 6 p.m. Gunsmoke has been playing for many different audiences for over 25 years, including two sitting Presidents of the United States and the world famous Ernest Tubb’s Midnight Jamboree in Nashville, following the Grand Ole Opry. With six recorded albums under their belt, Gunsmoke was inducted into the Connecticut Country Music Hall of Fame, and was elected band of the year six years in a row by the New York Metro Country Music Association. The band was founded on family values as it was created by Nick DeMaio Jr. and his younger brother Jeff. With great fondness, we remember the many years they were joined by their father, Nick Sr. The band continues to welcome the younger family members into the band with Christina Mae and Nick DeMaio III joining the tradition. The family affair is joined by lead guitarist Van Mankas and expert fiddler Fooch Fischetti. It is sure to be a fantastic evening at Grove Street Plaza.

