Darien Times

Cars burglarized on Edgewood Road in Darien

By Darien Times on July 30, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Five unlocked cars parked outside of two Edgewood Road homes were burglarized during the night of July 20. A homeowner contacted police after finding the glove boxes of both of their cars open, but nothing was taken. During a canvass of the area police determined that three more cars had been entered at a neighboring home.

The glove boxes of those cars were searched as well but no items were reported missing. A fourth vehicle at the home had been locked and was left undisturbed. Police are continuing their investigation of the burglaries but asks that all residents lock their cars wherever they park.

Previous Post Woman charged with DUI, risk of injury to a minor after striking pole in Darien Next Post Did I Say That? Susceptible to stuck song syndrome
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress