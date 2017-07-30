Cars burglarized on Edgewood Road in Darien

Five unlocked cars parked outside of two Edgewood Road homes were burglarized during the night of July 20. A homeowner contacted police after finding the glove boxes of both of their cars open, but nothing was taken. During a canvass of the area police determined that three more cars had been entered at a neighboring home.

The glove boxes of those cars were searched as well but no items were reported missing. A fourth vehicle at the home had been locked and was left undisturbed. Police are continuing their investigation of the burglaries but asks that all residents lock their cars wherever they park.