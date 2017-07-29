With some new offerings: Darien Arts Center offers fall programs

The Darien Arts Center offers educational programs in dance, visual arts, music and theater, as well as special events and community theatre produced by DAC Stage. For further information, to sign up for email newsletters, or to register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall.

Ages three through high school

Kids’ theater

Creative dramatics, ages 3 to 5, Fridays, 2:45 to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 6 to Dec. 15. Introduces young children to theatre by focusing on their natural sense of play. Children learn to use their bodies, voices & imagination with games, rhymes, costumes, puppets and more to discover the magic of performing. $200.

Beginning acting, grades K to 2, Tuesdays, 3:50 to 4:50 p.m., Oct. 3 to Dec. 15. A lightly structured class where play and story are joined and the beginning of stage sense begins. An increasing awareness of self and of working with a group is developed in a non-stressful, encouraging atmosphere. $200.

New! Kids’ improv, grades 3 to 5, Thursdays 4:30 to 5:30pm, Oct. 5 to Dec. 14. Explores the basic themes of improv and scene building through games, familiar scripts, and a loose interpretation of reality. $200.

New! Improv for middle school, grades 6 to 8, Thursdays, 5:40 to 7:20 p.m., Oct. 5 to Dec.14. Students explore what makes a scene and learn fun new games to hone improv skills and build other skills like teamwork, adaptability, and discovering the obvious or absurd.

Dance and martial arts

Fall classes Sept 5 to Jan 20, see catalog at darienarts.org for tuition, dates and times.

Dance classes for all levels, ages 3 and up include ballet, jazz, hip hop, teen lyrical, teen contemporary, modern, broadway dance, tap, and pointe. Martial Arts for all ages 4 and up, the art of karate and kung fu, focusing on self-discipline, self-control, self-defense and fun.

Music

Private instruction in piano, guitar, violin, cello, flute, percussion, voice — 30 min for $50, 45 min for $75 or 1 hour lessons for $99, Sept. 5 to Dec 21.

Visual arts

Scribble Scrabble, ages 3 to 5, Fridays, 1:10 to 1:55 p.m., Sept 29 to Dec 15. Young learners develop fine motor skills while using imagination to create drawings, paintings, collages and prints. $200.

Cartooning, ages 7 to 12, Mondays, 4:10 to 5:10 p.m., Sept 25 to Jan 8. Students design their own characters & use them in one-panel cartoons and three-panel comic strips. Study facial expressions & body language as it relates to cartooning & the human figure. TV storyboards & caricature included. $280.

Elementary art studio, ages 6 to 11, Wednesdays, 3:40 to 4:40 p.m., Sept 27 to Jan 17. Developmentally appropriate projects will originate from art principles such as line, color, texture & form. A variety of media includes pastels, watercolors, acrylics and ink. Develop techniques & originality. $280.

Click! Digital Photography, ages 9 to 12, Fridays, 4:40 to 5:40 p.m., Sept 29 to Jan 26. Learn to use a digital camera or iPod Touch to take great photos with the rule of thirds, filling the frame, negative space, color, texture and scales. $280.

Make-A-Monster Workshop, ages 8to 12, Saturdays, 2 to 4 p.m., Oct 21 and Oct 28. Create a cuddly monster from imagination – draw a sweet, scary or funny monster and use that to design a pattern & use new sewing skills to bring it to life. Learn to cut a pattern, & sew a backstitch. $80.

For adults

New theater for adults

Improv for adults, Mondays, 6:50 to 8:20 p.m., Oct. 2 to Dec. 4. For all levels. Includes games and improv exercises to explore what makes an improv scene and how to tell a story with a group on stage. Themes include space work, character building, scene setting and advancement techniques. $300.

Mindful acting for adults, Tuesdays, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Oct. 3 to Nov. 21. Focused on the renewed interest in the idea of mindfulness and being present in the moment. Students will explore the idea of mindful acting to discover the difference between showing and doing, between the truth and the lie, and overcoming natural self-consciousness. $250.

Ballet, tap or martial arts

10-class card for $160

New visual arts for adults

Watercolor and acrylic painting, Tuesdays, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Oct. 10 to Dec 19. For all levels. Focus will be on improving in each medium and understanding the fundamentals of creating an effective painting, such as composition, color, tone and scale. $280.

Creative approach to still life workshop , Thursday, 12:15 to 2:15 p,.m,. Sept. 14. Artists will use traditional techniques to learn to draw from life and “see” the object, but non-traditional subjects, such as a paper bag, will bring a new visual interest. All levels welcome. $40.

Still life process workshop for adults, Thursdays, 9:30 to 12:30 p.m., Oct. 5 to Oct. 26. Work with a simple still life drawing and later with a finished painting. The importance of composition, tonal value and a simple range of color will be emphasized. All skill levels are welcome and students may use oil or acrylic paints as a medium. $165.

Creative writing workshop for adults, Wednesdays, 11:30 to 1:30 p.m., Oct. 4 to Nov. 8. Beginner to intermediate students will strengthen writing skills in 6 sessions. Share and critique a work in progress by each student, focus on elements of the craft of writing and share a “common read” for discussion. A local published author will be invited to discuss the business of being a writer and how to get published. $240.