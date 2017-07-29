Obituary: Christopher Anthony Poth, active in real estate, true gentleman

Christopher Anthony Poth, 69, a long-time resident of Darien and recent resident of Stamford, passed away on July 12, 2017 at Stamford Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on April 27, 1948 to Eleanor Haggerty Poth and Harry A. Poth. He is survived by his wife, Charity; his children, Charlotte and Henry; and grandson, Keaton. He will also be remembered by his brothers Jeremy Poth and Stephen Sheils.

Christopher (‘’Chris”) was one of the last true gentlemen to grace this earth. He lived his life with politeness, civility, kindness and respect as his moral code. Chris would regale his colleagues and friends with his incredible knowledge of history, different cultures, foreign affairs, and current events. Always at the ready to lend a helping hand, Chris went out of his way to help others in what he called “the brotherhood of man.”

Christopher spent many years working in real estate and insurance and was involved in many non-profit endeavors. With many interests, he was a member of the World Affairs Forum, The Ambassador’s Round Table as well as the Asia Society, China Institute and Carnegie Council on Ethics and International Affairs. He was a graduate of Middlesex School and Rollins College.

A student of the world, Chris loved learning and sought it out wherever he could. Whether in a lecture series, his daily perusal of the New York Times and New York Post, or in-depth conversations with others, Chris was the perpetual scholar. Yet, he had within him a great love of the theatre and could often be found singing to his family or acting out scenes from his favorite movies and plays.

September will mark a month of remembrance for Christopher. His family invites relatives and friends to a Memorial service that will be celebrated on Saturday, September 16th at 2pm at St. Luke’s Church, 1864 Post Road in Darien, CT.

In lieu of flowers, please give a gift in honor of Chris’s memory. Please visit this website: https://www.gofundme.com/ thepoths-tragicevents for more information.

If you would like to leave an expression of sympathy for the family online, you may sign the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.comor visit the funeral home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ bosakfuneralhome to share memories with his family.