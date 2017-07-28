Obituary: Donald Scott McLean — loving husband, father, grandfather and friend

Donald Scott McLean, May 18, 1933 – July 26, 2017.

Loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, he will be remembered by all who knew him as a man of great integrity, humor, and kindness. Don was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from The Stony Brook School, Stony Brook, New York. He served in Korea with the US Army and he received an honorable discharge. He began his career with Carrier International in Human Resources in New York City, which resulted in a move to Syracuse, NY with his wife Judy. After several years with Carrier, Don transitioned to residential real estate, both as a salesman and manager for agencies in and around Syracuse.

Don and Judy raised their family in Cazenovia, NY. He loved his friends and enjoyed nothing more than a round of golf, a couple sets of tennis and dinners out with them. He was a member of Onondaga Golf and Country Club, Cazenovia Tennis Club and Willow Bank Yacht Club.

He is survived by his two daughters, Sarah M. Keating of Darien, CT and Barbara M. Krein of Marion, MA, son-in-laws William C. Keating and Derek A. Krein, and grandchildren McLean, William, Lela, Anne, and Gunnar. Predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Judith Schmitt McLean, his sister, June McLean Hanna, and both of his parents, William Herbert McLean and Jean Wilson McLean. A celebration of his life is planned for the fall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. www.michaeljfox.org

