UPS employee reports roaming dogs at Darien home

A UPS employee contacted police to report three roaming dogs at 158 Old Kings Highway North after being bit on the ankle earlier this month. On July 21 he told police he had been chased off the property by the dogs while attempting to deliver a package. He said he had bitten on the ankle during a July 6 delivery as well.

When asked if he wanted to file a complaint regarding the bite the man said he simple wanted to homeowners to properly secure the dogs for the public’s safety. Officers traveled to the home to confirm the man’s complaint and were approached by the dogs in question. Officers noticed that there was no fence around the property to prevent the dogs from roaming and chose to contact the home owner by phone. The case was forwarded to Darien’s Animal Control Officer.